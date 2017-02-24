REPORT: Repercussions of Syrian displacement on Lebanon’s energy sector

A study conducted by the United National Development Program and Lebanon’s Energy and Water Ministry reads into the repercussions of the Syrian displacement to Lebanon on the electricity sector.

The study chose 350 families living in different Lebanese regions.

According to the results, the direct power consumption by the refugees reaches 1.62 kilowatts per family on a daily basis.

The refugees consume 486 megawatts on a daily basis from the Lebanese power generation, which equals 30% of Electricite Du Liban’s production, taking 5 hours of power supply from the Lebanese citizen.

