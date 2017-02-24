Thank you!
Saturday Feb. 25
Nharkom Said
04:00
Nharkom Said
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 22 2017
REPORT: Repercussions of Syrian displacement on Lebanon’s energy sector

publishing date: 22/02/2017 15:43:18
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
A study conducted by the United National Development Program and Lebanon’s Energy and Water Ministry reads into the repercussions of the Syrian displacement to Lebanon on the electricity sector.

The study chose 350 families living in different Lebanese regions.

 

According to the results, the direct power consumption by the refugees reaches 1.62 kilowatts per family on a daily basis.

 

The refugees consume 486 megawatts on a daily basis from the Lebanese power generation, which equals 30% of Electricite Du Liban’s production, taking 5 hours of power supply from the Lebanese citizen.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
