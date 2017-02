Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawwan indicted on Thursday two Syrians and one Palestinian national on charges of belonging to Daesh (ISIS) and carrying out terrorizt activities.

In the first indictment, Judge Sawwan accused Syrian Abdulnasser al-Sheikh of belonging to Daesh (ISIS) in the Syrian town of Tal Kalah, and carrying out terrorist attacks.

In the second indictment, Palestinian Mujahed Dahsheh was charged with joining Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and clashing with the army in the Taamir neighborhood of the south Lebanon Ain el-Helweh refugee camp, and trying to kill Lebanese soldiers.

In the third and final indictment, Syrian Ali Hussein al-Ali was indicted for joining the Free Syrian Army rebel group, participating in clashes against the Syrian army, and recruiting others to join.

They were all referred to the Military Tribunal to stand trial.