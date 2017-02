Prime Minister Saad Hariri urged on Thursday everyone to “benefit from the current agreement in the country, particularly in supporting and strengthening the country’s economy.”

“Efforts are ongoing and will continue to approve the state budget as soon as possible. As for the new wage scale, it should not be a problem but relatively a solution, and it is being examined in Cabinet with all due quietness, openness and positivism,” Hariri told a delegation from the Beirut Traders Association.

As for the issue of the increase in taxes, Hariri stressed that “nothing is final until the moment.”