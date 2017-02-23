Gemayel says Lebanon lacks agreement over clear vision on the country’s future

Kataeb Party leader MP Sami Gemayel said on Thursday that the recent ruling structure “lacks agreement on a clear vision for the future of Lebanon.”



"We are facing a real dilemma and threat to the country due to the absence of agreement amongst the various parties over sovereign topics,” Gemayel said during a press conference.

He also noted that the country is heading “once again” to confirm that Lebanon is unable to be a state that respects the Constitution, the laws and the Lebanese people.



"Each group inside the government is still hanging on to its viewpoint lacking agreement over issues related to Lebanon's sovereignty and the election law," he added.



As for the wage scale dossier, the MP noted that the scale can be financed and revenues can be secured through combating corruption and realizing real reform, monitoring and accountability.



