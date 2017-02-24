REPORT: Abbas arrives in Beirut, meets with Aoun

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Thursday with President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

After a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, a joint press conference was held.

“The Palestinian misery started with the Balfour Declaration and it is considered the biggest wound in the conscience of the Arabs,” Aoun said.

He also asserted the role played by President Abbas in preserving the stability of the Palestinian camps.

Aoun called on reactivating the work of the Arab League in order to face the crisis.

For his part, President Abbas said that the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are only “guests until their return to their homeland,” stressing the importance of sparing them the regional crisis.



Abbas arrived earlier to Beirut as part of a three-day visit to Lebanon.