Prominent businessman Bahij Abou Hamzeh returned to his home on Thursday after being jailed for three years.



Abou Hamzeh was once an aide to Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblatt, managing his real estate projects and private properties since the ’80s.

However, the relationship took a drastic turn in 2013 when Jumblatt filed two charges of embezzlement against Abou Hamzeh. He also accused him of selling him a parcel of land that never existed.