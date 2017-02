advertisement

United Nations Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura welcomed on Friday Syria's ambassador to the U.N. in New York Bashar al-Ja'afari and the Syrian government delegation, headed by Ja'afari, at a meeting as part of the intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva.The opposing sides in the Syrian war came face-to-face in U.N. peace talks for the first time in three years on Thursday, to hear mediator de Mistura implore them to cooperate to find a way out of almost six years of war.Friday's meetings with the Syrian delegations are to establish a procedure for the talks, de Mistura told reporters after the opening session on Thursday, adding it would be his “dream” to bring them back together for direct talks, but there was work to be done before that could happen.De Mistura is expected to meet later on Friday with the Syrian opposition delegation.REUTERS