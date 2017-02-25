LF leader Geagea meets President Abbas

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said on Saturday that any attempts to move the US embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem threatens the two-state solution.

Geagea’s comments were made after meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

advertisement

"The Palestinian cause is at a critical condition unfortunately after the Arab, Western and international concerns shifted to other conflicts," Geagea told Abbas.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to recognize occupied Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Abbas is on an official visit to Beirut where he met with several top Lebanese leaders.

Among the visitors of Abbas also was Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel.

Following the meeting, Gemayel said that the Palestinian leadership stressed "the importance of Lebanon’s security and stability," adding that President Abbas is keen "on keeping all Palestinian refugees camps in Lebanon free of arms."









