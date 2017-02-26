Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 27
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 26 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: MP Ammar visits building at risk of collapse in Bourj al-Barajneh

publishing date: 26/02/2017 07:29:32
episodes
Author:
Bassam Abou Zeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
@BassamAbouZeid
Bassam Abou Zeid
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

MP Ali Ammar visited Sunday, with head of Higher Relief Commission Major General Mohammed Kheir the nine-storey building at risk of collapse in Bourj al-Barajneh.

 
advertisement

MP Ammar declared that the Higher Relief Commission, in cooperation with municipality, will send a delegation of experts to determine the situation of the building.

 

He added that a meeting will be held with the municipality and Maj. Gen. Kheir in order to ensure an alternative refuge for the residents, noting that responsibilities and prerogatives will be set in order to each takes on his duty.

 

For his part, Maj. Gen. Kheir stressed that the municipality is responsible for the safety of the buildings, pointing out that the Higher Relief Commission had completed its obligation.

 
 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact