REPORT: MP Ammar visits building at risk of collapse in Bourj al-Barajneh

MP Ali Ammar visited Sunday, with head of Higher Relief Commission Major General Mohammed Kheir the nine-storey building at risk of collapse in Bourj al-Barajneh.

MP Ammar declared that the Higher Relief Commission, in cooperation with municipality, will send a delegation of experts to determine the situation of the building.

He added that a meeting will be held with the municipality and Maj. Gen. Kheir in order to ensure an alternative refuge for the residents, noting that responsibilities and prerogatives will be set in order to each takes on his duty.

For his part, Maj. Gen. Kheir stressed that the municipality is responsible for the safety of the buildings, pointing out that the Higher Relief Commission had completed its obligation.