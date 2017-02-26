Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rai tackled the issue of the public budget and the taxes, as well as the issue of the electoral law during his holy sermon delivered on Sunday’s mass.

In this context, Rai called on politicians to end the concerns of the Lebanese people, stressing that the people must be constantly holding demonstrations and strikes that harm all the parties in order to demand basic rights, while the national duty obliges the officials to guarantee these rights.

“Neglecting the duty and turning deaf ears to the people’s demands is an atrocity; corruption, bribery and wasting public funds is an atrocity; imposing further taxes on the Lebanese people and failing to pass a new electoral law is also an atrocity,” he said.