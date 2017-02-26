Thank you!
Monday Feb. 27
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Lebanon News
Feb 26 2017
Education minister shuts down ministry's English website, due to Google Translate

publishing date: 26/02/2017 10:55:37
Education minister shuts down ministry’s English website, due to Google Translate
The education minister issued a decision to shut down the English version of the ministry's website, after realizing that the employees in charge of the content of English website, which has been online for more than 8 years, were using the Google Translate translation that provides literal translations and includes many mistakes and contextual errors, mainly in defining geographical locations and technical expressions.

 
The minister also decided to form a committee of professors mastering both Arabic and English languages to correct the translations in order to relaunch the English website the soonest possible.
