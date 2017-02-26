Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Monday Feb. 27
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Feb 26 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Pay scale has been delayed since 2014, will it be passed soon?

publishing date: 26/02/2017 14:45:48
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

On May 14, 2014, and after three years of strikes and sit-ins staged by the Union Coordinating Committee, dozens of meetings for ministerial and parliamentary committees and under the pressure of the largest demonstration in the street, the pay scale reached the verge of being passed.

advertisement

During the said legislative session, the items pertaining to the taxes required to fund the pay scale were approved, after the committee of George Adwan reduced their figures from 3000 million LBP to 1200 million LBP.

Speaker Nabih Berri and the majority of the parliamentary blocs expressed commitment to pass the pay scale, but it was shelved at the last minute in an unexpected move.

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact