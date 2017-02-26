REPORT: Pay scale has been delayed since 2014, will it be passed soon?

On May 14, 2014, and after three years of strikes and sit-ins staged by the Union Coordinating Committee, dozens of meetings for ministerial and parliamentary committees and under the pressure of the largest demonstration in the street, the pay scale reached the verge of being passed.

During the said legislative session, the items pertaining to the taxes required to fund the pay scale were approved, after the committee of George Adwan reduced their figures from 3000 million LBP to 1200 million LBP.

Speaker Nabih Berri and the majority of the parliamentary blocs expressed commitment to pass the pay scale, but it was shelved at the last minute in an unexpected move.

