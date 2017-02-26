Thank you!
Monday Feb. 27
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Regional News
23 hours ago
REPORT: Trump decides to skip White House press dinner

publishing date: 26/02/2017 15:07:37
Dima Sadek
Dima Sadek
@DimaSadek
Dima Sadek
US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (February 25) that he would not attend the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a high-profile event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists.

 

On the campaign trail and in the White House, Trump has had a strained relationship with the press, calling journalists “the enemy of the people” and frequently criticizing outlets and individual reporters whose coverage he does not like.

 
The reporters' group said it would go ahead with its April 29 dinner despite Trump's absence. The Washington event typically draws movie stars, politicians and business leaders to hear a humorous speech by the sitting president.

 

 

REUTERS 

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
