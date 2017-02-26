Thank you!
Monday Feb. 27
REPORT: Citizens weighed down by accumulated fines courtesy of R8 tax

publishing date: 26/02/2017 15:24:44
Day after day, more Lebanese citizens discover that they have fallen victims of the Lebanese taxation system​. Lately, many of them found out about the R8 tax, or the Personal Tax Declaration, which they had never heard of before, and found themselves weighed down by unexpected accumulated fines.

 
Even though this tax was approved by the parliament, many deputies do not know anything about it.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
