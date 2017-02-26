Thank you!
Monday Feb. 27
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
News Bulletin Reports
23 hours ago
REPORT: Geagea to LBCI: Privatization of power generation a condition to approve budget

publishing date: 26/02/2017 15:39:02
Bassam Abou Zeid
The privatization of the power generation industry in accordance with a law known as “Marwan Hamadeh Law” is the most appropriate solution in order to put an end to the financial deficit at the Electicite Du Liban company and to ensure 24/7 power supply to the Lebanese people.

 
Based on this fact, Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea linked his party’s approval to the budget draft law with paving the way for the private sector to start generating power.

 

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
