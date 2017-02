advertisement

Cautious calm prevailed on Monday over the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el Helweh after reaching a tentative agreement on a cease-fire after three days of clashes between Fatah members and Islamists.This as health, social and educational institutions working under the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) inside the camp remained closed.On the other hand, a meeting will be held today noon between the Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon Ashraf Dabour and the Palestinian factions in a bid to study the security situation in the camp.