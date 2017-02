A cabinet session was postponed on Monday due to the lack of quorum.

The session was set to be held at the Grand Serail where it supposed to tackle the state’s budget.

Only 18 ministers and Prime Minister Saad Hariri arrived to the Serail to attend the session.

Whereas the absent ministers were: Ayman Choucair, Jamal al-Jarrah, Pierre Raffoul, Pierre Bou Assi, Cesar Abi Khalil, Melhem Riachi, Talal Erslan, Ghazi Zouaiter, Michel Pharaon, Mohammad Fneich and Nouhad al-Machnouq.

