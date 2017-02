advertisement

The Kataeb party blamed on Monday the "contradicting political authority for confiscating the popular will and playing with the democratic system of the country through the government's negligence in assuming its task of drafting a new vote law."The party’s comments were made following the meeting of its politburo under the chairmanship of MP Sami Gemayel.MP Gemayel warned the government from taking the country to the unknown by trying to infiltrate one of the worse options that is carrying out the elections based on 1960 law or extending the parliament’s mandate or going for vacancy in parliamentary seats.This as the Kataeb voiced its support to an electoral law based on “one person one vote” or the vote law based on proportionality among 15 electoral zones as agreed by the Christian sides in Bkerke.