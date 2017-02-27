REPORT: Rio de Janeiro celebrates street Carnival

advertisement

With a bright fireworks display lighting up the night sky, Rio's top samba schools stepped to the beat as they began their renowned parade competition in the Sambadrome.The energy was high as Tuiuti School started the parade with drums beating and costumes aflutter.At least one participant was overcome by the heat and weight of the costume, and was quickly whisked away by emergency officials.The nationally televised annual parades featuring up to 5,000 dancers each and near-naked Carnival queens are a serious competition for the top samba schools, and are judged on choreography, atmosphere, organization and singing, among other points.Representing a particular neighborhood, each samba school functions as a social club with dancers and musicians practicing all year to bring their pageantry to the public.A disorganized wing or a faulty float can cost a school the title and bragging rights over the next year.Each school has its own colors, a flag and many life-long supporters who eagerly attend rehearsals and watch the night's show, rooting for their school.Over 70 samba schools will compete this year during the five-day festival, with schools ranked in the top division competing on Sunday and Monday.REUTERS