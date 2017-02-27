Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Feb. 28
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Lahonwbas
21:30
Lahonwbas
Menu
Regional News
18 hours ago
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Iraqi security forces approaching main government complex in western Mosul

publishing date: 28/02/2017 04:32:22
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Iraqi security forces are getting close to the main government complex in western Mosul in their offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from their last stronghold in the city, a military media officer said on Tuesday.

 

"The provincial council and the governorate building are within the firing range of the Rapid Response forces," a media officer with the elite Interior Ministry units told Reuters.  

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact