Tuesday Feb. 28
News Bulletin Reports
14 hours ago
REPORT: Agreement reached on a ceasefire in Ain al-Helweh

publishing date: 28/02/2017 08:54:00
The Palestinian factions reached Tuesday afternoon a ceasefire agreement at Ain al-Helweh refugee camp and decided to set up a mechanism to implement the ceasefire through a committee and to form a joint security force capable of accessing all neighborhoods in the camp.

 
Following the meeting held at the Palestinian embassy in Beirut, including the Palestinian ambassador Ashraf Dabbour, national and Islamist forces and factions from the Palestine's liberation Organization, to discuss the security situation at eh camp, the formed committee headed to the camp in order to make sure all sides are committing to the ceasefire agreement.

 

Clashes between gunmen in the Ain el-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon had intensified on Tuesday, where security violations were reported overnight, as several hand grenades were tossed towards al-Fouqani Street, accompanied by gunshots.

 

A child also died Tuesday of wounds he sustained when hit by sniper’s fire earlier in the day in al-Fouqani Street in Ain al-Helweh refugee camp. Several others were injured including one UNRWA employee identified as Ziad al-Ali.

 
 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above
