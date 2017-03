President Michel Aoun met on Wednesday with World Bank Director for the Middle East Ferid Belhaj.

Following the meeting, Belhaj said that discussions focused on Lebanon's concerns in the financial sector, the development of infrastructure and cooperation to secure the necessary funding and reforms in administrations and projects of interest to Lebanon.”

He also stressed the importance allocated for the repercussions of the Syrian crisis on Lebanon and the “response shown by the International community toward helping Lebanon.”

For his part, president Aoun noted that the reform path has started and “will not stop because it reflects the desire of the Lebanese people.”

In February, the World Bank declared a resumption of international aid, months after the election of a president following two and a half years of political vacuum in Lebanon.