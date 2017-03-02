Thank you!
Friday Mar. 03
Lebanon News
Mar 02 2017
Child dies after falling off school bus

publishing date: 02/03/2017 05:27:36
Child dies after falling off school bus
Syrian child Omar Zouri died Thursday when he fell off a school bus in Al-Minieh region, the state-run National News Agency reported.  


The child's body was transferred to Al-Kheir hospital while security forces launched an investigation into the incident.


Sources said that the bus driver (A. A.) stopped the bus next to the school wall, where the child jumped down, hit the wall and died on the spot. 

The driver turned himself in to the security forces for investigation. 
