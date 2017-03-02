REPORT: Culture of dialogue and social media

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah said Thursday that the Lebanese people only want a fair law, noting that fairness can be found in proportionality law.

During a conference on the culture of dialogue and social media platforms at the American University of Beirut, Fadlallah stressed keenness on preserving the freedom of press and maintain Lebanon as a symbol for diversity and peaceful coexistence.

For his part, Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi said that this era is that of social media, noting that more control must be practiced on some levels.

The minister also officially launched the new website of the Information Ministry.