Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Mar. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
16:40
Talbin el ereb
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 02 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Culture of dialogue and social media

publishing date: 02/03/2017 04:23:00
episodes
Author:
Nada Andraos Aziz
Nada Andraos Aziz
@Nada_Andraos
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah said Thursday that the Lebanese people only want a fair law, noting that fairness can be found in proportionality law.

 
advertisement

During a conference on the culture of dialogue and social media platforms at the American University of Beirut, Fadlallah stressed keenness on preserving the freedom of press and maintain Lebanon as a symbol for diversity and peaceful coexistence.

 

For his part, Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi said that this era is that of social media, noting that more control must be practiced on some levels.

 

The minister also officially launched the new website of the Information Ministry.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact