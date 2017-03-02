In final ruling, Egyptian court acquits Mubarak over killing of protesters

Egypt's top appeals court found Hosni Mubarak innocent on Thursday of involvement in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule, in a final ruling that could see the former president walk free.

After an all-day hearing, Judge Ahmed Abdel Qawi announced:

"The court has found the defendant innocent."

The court also rejected demands by lawyers of the victims to reopen civil suits, leaving no remaining option for appeal or retrial.

advertisement