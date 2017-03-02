Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Mar. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
16:40
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Regional News
Mar 02 2017
 shares
 shares

In final ruling, Egyptian court acquits Mubarak over killing of protesters

publishing date: 02/03/2017 11:05:00
episodes
In final ruling, Egyptian court acquits Mubarak over killing of protesters
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Egypt's top appeals court found Hosni Mubarak innocent on Thursday of involvement in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising that ended his 30-year rule, in a final ruling that could see the former president walk free.

 

After an all-day hearing, Judge Ahmed Abdel Qawi announced:

"The court has found the defendant innocent."

 

The court also rejected demands by lawyers of the victims to reopen civil suits, leaving no remaining option for appeal or retrial. 

 

 
advertisement

REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact