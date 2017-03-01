فيديو نادر لإبن راغب علامة بعمر 10 أشهر.. ويغنّي مع والده!

Oh my god I found this video for @louaialama since he was 10 months trying to sing 😍I miss him so much when he was little , these videos are such a treasure to find ✨🌟💫 @raghebalama @khaledralama ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Jihan Alama (@jihanalama) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:06am PST