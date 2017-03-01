فيديو نادر لإبن راغب علامة بعمر 10 أشهر.. ويغنّي مع والده!

لي نصري شمص احد اكبر تجار المخدرات في البقاع
المهاجم الاسباني فرناندو توريس غادر المستشفى بعد تعرّضه لاصابة أرعبت الجميع
شو صار اليوم؟
سعر قياسي للوحة غوستاف كليمت
Oh my god I found this video for @louaialama since he was 10 months trying to sing 😍I miss him so much when he was little , these videos are such a treasure to find ✨🌟💫 @raghebalama @khaledralama ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Jihan Alama (@jihanalama) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:06am PST
Oh my god I found this video for @louaialama since he was 10 months trying to sing 😍I miss him so much when he was little , these videos are such a treasure to find ✨🌟💫 @raghebalama @khaledralama ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Jihan Alama (@jihanalama) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:06am PST