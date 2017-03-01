شكراً
أخبار فنية
02 آذار 2017
فيديو نادر لإبن راغب علامة بعمر 10 أشهر.. ويغنّي مع والده!

publishing date: 02/03/2017 08:20:23
فيديو نادر لإبن راغب علامة بعمر 10 أشهر.. ويغنّي مع والده!
"وجدت هذا الفيديو القديم للؤي حين كان بعمر 10 أشهر ويحاول الغناء. اشتقت له كثيراً حين كان صغيراً، هذا الفيديو كنز بالنسبة لي"، بهذه الكلمات علّقت السيدة جيهان علامة زوجة السوبر ستار راغب علامة على مقطع فيديو نادر كانت قد نشرته عبر حسابها الخاص بموقع التواصل الإجتماعي إنستغرام.
ويظهر لؤي، إبن راغب علامة، في الفيديو  وهو يحاول الغناء مع والده في عربة الاطفال داخل المنزل.
