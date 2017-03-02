Thank you!
Friday Mar. 03
Talbin el ereb
16:40
Talbin el ereb
Regional News
Mar 02 2017
REPORT: Iraq displays items captured from IS at exhibition

publishing date: 02/03/2017 09:49:27
As the military campaign against the Islamic State (IS) group continues in western Mosul, the Iraqi Defense Ministry recently revealed to the public a range of items captured from the extremist group from its previous operations.

 

Dubbed “Not to forget Daesh terrorist gang crimes,” the exhibition featured some 200 articles that included lists of IS fighters, extremists' passports, documents, photos and videos depicting IS's atrocities, communication devices, as well as drones the militant group had used in their counteroffensive against the Iraqi security forces. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for IS.

 
REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
