REPORT: Iraq displays items captured from IS at exhibition

As the military campaign against the Islamic State (IS) group continues in western Mosul, the Iraqi Defense Ministry recently revealed to the public a range of items captured from the extremist group from its previous operations.

Dubbed “Not to forget Daesh terrorist gang crimes,” the exhibition featured some 200 articles that included lists of IS fighters, extremists' passports, documents, photos and videos depicting IS's atrocities, communication devices, as well as drones the militant group had used in their counteroffensive against the Iraqi security forces. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for IS.

REUTERS

