Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Friday Mar. 03
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Talbin el ereb
16:40
Talbin el ereb
Menu
Lebanon News
Mar 02 2017
 shares
 shares

President Aoun meets with delegation from Lebanese Contractors Syndicate

publishing date: 02/03/2017 09:21:00
episodes
President Aoun meets with delegation from Lebanese Contractors Syndicate
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

President Michel Aoun met Thursday from with a delegation from the Lebanese Contractors Syndicate headed by Maroun al-Helo.

advertisement

Aoun stressed that a new mechanism will be adopted in awarding tenders that will be based on transparency.

 

Separately, President Aoun also met with French Deputy Gilles Bourdouleix, Araya Mayor Pierre Bejjani in the president of MP Simon Abi Ramia.
Recommended
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact