President Aoun meets with delegation from Lebanese Contractors Syndicate

President Michel Aoun met Thursday from with a delegation from the Lebanese Contractors Syndicate headed by Maroun al-Helo.

Aoun stressed that a new mechanism will be adopted in awarding tenders that will be based on transparency.

Separately, President Aoun also met with French Deputy Gilles Bourdouleix, Araya Mayor Pierre Bejjani in the president of MP Simon Abi Ramia.