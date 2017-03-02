REPORT: Geagea says Zahle is an example of the Lebanese Forces’ plan on electricity

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea stressed that the relation and agreement between his party and the Free Patriotic Movement is steady, adding that when they first proposed the issue of the electricity there were difference in their opinions regarding the matter.

Tackling the Lebanese Forces’ proposition to privatize the power generation sector during a conference on development in the region Keserwan-al-Ftouh, Geagea addressed Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil saying: “We do not mean to intrude with the affairs of the energy minister but our proposal on the electricity comes based on our aim to block any further taxes to be imposed on the citizens.”

He added that the LF’s plan has been adopted for a while, setting the city of Zahle as an example. He explained that the ministers of the FPM have the intention to resolve the issue of electricity bu7t the problem lies in the structure of the public administrations, pointing out that Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is the one who set up a plan to improve the situation of power supply in Lebanon and he intends on implementing it. “The state’s administrations prevented him from doing so.”