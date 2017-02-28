Spain Appoints ‘Minister For Sex’

Spain has appointed its first Minister of Sex whose job will be to urge couples to have more babies and reverse the nation’s plummeting birth rate.

The government hopes to boost Spain’s falling birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the developed world.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s sex minister.

The country is faced with a population crisis, with fewer births than deaths recorded for the first time last year.