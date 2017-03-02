Thank you!
Friday Mar. 03
Talbin el ereb
16:40
Talbin el ereb
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 02 2017
REPORT: Security and military appointments to be announced next week

publishing date: 02/03/2017 14:59:29
The security and military appointments have become nearly ready, since the meetings seem to have been kept away from the spotlight.

 
The names that will most likely fill the top security positions have started surfacing, while the official announcement is due next week.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above
