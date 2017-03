advertisement

President Michel Aoun asserted on Friday that the upcoming phase is the phase of “great achievements,” saying that the state shall kick starts a new approach.President Aoun’s comments were made during his meeting with Water and Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khali."We have been in an era and we will be moving to another one which will be more dynamic, vibrant and laden with ideas, planning and action," he added.Aoun stressed the importance of the Water and Energy Ministry’s role in the service of various sectors, calling on the Ministry's team to keep on their zealous work “to accomplish great achievements.”