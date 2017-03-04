Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: Myriam Klink’s new music video banned by authorities

publishing date: 04/03/2017 05:38:31
Contacts were held Saturdan morning between Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati concerning the Myriam Klink’s new video clip, prompting the concerned judiciary to take action in the matter.

 
Following the efforts, a decision was made to withdraw and ban the music video from being circulated on all media outlets and social media platforms, under penalty of paying a LBP 50 million fine in the event of violation.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
