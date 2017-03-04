REPORT: Myriam Klink’s new music video banned by authorities

Contacts were held Saturdan morning between Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati concerning the Myriam Klink’s new video clip, prompting the concerned judiciary to take action in the matter.

Following the efforts, a decision was made to withdraw and ban the music video from being circulated on all media outlets and social media platforms, under penalty of paying a LBP 50 million fine in the event of violation.