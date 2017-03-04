Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
Regional News
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: Women, children treated for exposure to toxic agents near Mosul

publishing date: 04/03/2017 09:59:54
Twelve people, including women and children, are being treated for possible exposure to chemical weapons agents in Mosul, where Islamic State is fighting off an offensive by US-backed Iraqi forces, the United Nations said on Saturday (March 4).

 

A family of a mother and four children is experiencing skin and respiratory problems and being treated in a hospital in Erbil.

 

 

REUTERS

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

