REPORT: Plan for cultural development launched during conference

Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury inaugurated Saturday a consultative conference at the UNESCO building, with the participation of political and cultural figures.

The conference included plans to improve the Intangible Cultural Heritage, music, arts, writing and other cultural themes.

In this context, Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi noted that “the culture needs the media, but the media in turn needs a lot of culture.”

