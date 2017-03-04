Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: Plan for cultural development launched during conference

publishing date: 04/03/2017 06:18:00
Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury inaugurated Saturday a consultative conference at the UNESCO building, with the participation of political and cultural figures.

advertisement

The conference included plans to improve the Intangible Cultural Heritage, music, arts, writing and other cultural themes.

 

In this context, Information Minister Melhem al-Riachi noted that “the culture needs the media, but the media in turn needs a lot of culture.”

 
 

