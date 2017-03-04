Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
Yasmina
23:15
Yasmina
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: Minister al-Mashnouq says Speaker Berri committed to respecting constitutional deadlines

publishing date: 04/03/2017 11:04:25
Speaker Nabih Berri met Saturday with Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq in Ain al-Tineh, where they discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections and the latest progress in the issue of the electoral law, as well as the security situation in the country.

 
Following the meeting, al-Mashnouq stressed the need to discuss the matters with Speaker Berri, pointing out that there are fixed dates and deadlines that the Interior Ministry must respect in the issue of the elections.

 

Al-Mashnouq revealed that Berri clearly informed him of his commitment to the deadlines and the laws, reiterating the importance of reaching an agreement over a new electoral law.

 

On the security situation, Berri emphasized that the situation is under control, adding that there should not be concerns such as those circulated in the media.

 
 
 

