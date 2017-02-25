شكراً
04 آذار 2017
بالصور - للمرة الأولى بتاريخ الأوسكار... توزيع ما تبقى من الطعام على المحتاجين

publishing date: 04/03/2017 11:29:43
بالصور - للمرة الأولى بتاريخ الأوسكار... توزيع ما تبقى من الطعام على المحتاجين
في مبادرة غير مسبوقة أطلقتها الممثلة الهندية فريدا بينتو، تم توزيع كميات الطعام الهائلة المتبقية من حفل توزيع جوائز الأوسكار على المحتاجين.
 
وللمرة الأولى في تاريخ الأوسكار، استمتع المئات من سكان لوس أنجلوس المحتاجين بأطباق فاخرة من الطعام، في مبادرة من الممثلة الهندية بالتعاون مع منظمة Copia التي تستخدم التكنولوجيا لمعالجة فضلات الطعام.
وخلال حفل الأوسكار، تم تقديم ثلاثة آلاف طبق من الطعام الفاخر على الضيوف، كالبطاطا مع الكافيار وسمك السلمون على شكل جائزة الاوسكار وغيرها، ولكن كميات كبيرة منها بقيت كما هي. 
 
