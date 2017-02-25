بالصور - للمرة الأولى بتاريخ الأوسكار... توزيع ما تبقى من الطعام على المحتاجين

لجنة للعمل على إزالة الالغام التي تعترض طريق إقرار السلسلة
هذا ما سيكون على جدول اعمال مجلس الوزراء يوم الاربعاء
السلسلة بالمجلس...والتحقيق مع كلينك وخليفة
الفيديو قد يكون صادماً في اللحظات الأولى بسبب خدعة بصرية
When Awards Week gives back - food that would have otherwise been wasted has now been shared and connected with the LA LGBT 🌈 Center , just 3.3 miles away from the Event in Los Angeles. Wastage isn't glamorous, feeding people is! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar @gocopia
A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PST
When Awards Week gives back - food that would have otherwise been wasted has now been shared and connected with the LA LGBT 🌈 Center , just 3.3 miles away from the Event in Los Angeles. Wastage isn't glamorous, feeding people is! #zerowaste #zerohunger #eatlikeastar @gocopia
A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PST