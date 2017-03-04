Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: When will the budget reach the parliament?

publishing date: 04/03/2017 14:32:24
Over the upcoming week, the budget is supposed to be finalized, as most parties have been insisting on finalizing it, while Economy Minister Raed Khoury noted that the ministers will start looking into the budget of each ministry separately.

 

The minister does not think that separating the pay scale from the budget will cause any delay in passing it.

 
For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
