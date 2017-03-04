REPORT: The taxes are on the parliament’s table, who will be the victims?

While the budget is set to cross its path from the cabinet to the parliament where the pay scale lies, the ball rests in the court of the parliament.

The taxes proposed have received complaints from all sectors, including a one percent raise to be added to the VAT that will affect the poor before the rich.

A fireball of taxes currently rests on the parliament’s table, but will the deputies put it out? Or will they pass it under the pretext of funding the pay scale? One thing is certain, the taxes are coming, but the victims other than the citizens are yet to be determined.

