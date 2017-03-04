Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 07
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Yasmina
23:15
Yasmina
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 04 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: The taxes are on the parliament’s table, who will be the victims?

publishing date: 04/03/2017 14:49:58
episodes
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

While the budget is set to cross its path from the cabinet to the parliament where the pay scale lies, the ball rests in the court of the parliament.

 

The taxes proposed have received complaints from all sectors, including a one percent raise to be added to the VAT that will affect the poor before the rich.

 

A fireball of taxes currently rests on the parliament’s table, but will the deputies put it out? Or will they pass it under the pretext of funding the pay scale? One thing is certain, the taxes are coming, but the victims other than the citizens are yet to be determined.

 
advertisement

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above

 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact