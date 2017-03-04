Thank you!
Tuesday Mar. 07
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 04 2017
REPORT: British helicopter carrier in Beirut port but the mission is not military

publishing date: 04/03/2017 15:09:14
A British helicopter carrier set sail in Beirut port, but the mission is not of military nature or seeking a joint drill with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

 
The message behind the visit is to emphasize the strong relation between Britain and Lebanon and to express the kingdom’s keenness on supporting Lebanon and cooperating with the army on all levels.

 
 

