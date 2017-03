Lebanese Forces MP Georges Adwan said on Sunday that any "failure for the new era is a failure for the LF party and a failure of the state that we dream of."

Adwan’s comments were made during an interview with LBCI Nharkon Said TV show whereby he said that one of the reasons behind the Maraab memorandum of understanding reason is to reactivate the role of the Christians in the country.

On another note, Adwan stressed that the LF party did not suggest to privatize the electricity but to make the private sector participate in the production in order to increase the electricity’s production and reduce its cost.

As for the vote law, he noted that the LF and the Free Patriotic Movement agreed on several formulas, adding that both parties want to correct the Christian representation in the new vote law.