How To Make The Most Of Your Natural Lashes

When it comes to eyelashes, the longer and thicker the better but, unfortunately, we’re not all been blessed a never-ending set.

Alas, here’s how we can get most of our natural lashes.

Perfect your curling technique

Lightly place the curler over your lashes, getting it as close to your lid as possible, then squeeze and hold. Repeat again midway up the length of the lash, and finally, towards the tip.

It’s essential not to constantly pump the curler as this can lead to breakage and always curl before applying any mascara as this can cause your lashes to stick and pull out.

Eyelash Primer



Primer not only do they work to maximize the results you get from mascara by creating an extra layer of product but they also help to condition and protect your lashes from any harsh chemicals.



Choose your mascara wisely

When it comes to brushes, a big, large brush will make your lashes thicker and more volumised while a brush with spikey spines will add length and definition.

Also, you don’t have to choose black. For fairer skin and if you’re a light blonde or redhead especially, trying a brown mascara can actually be a lot more flattering.

Mascara application

Apply your first coat of mascara by holding the wand horizontally and wiggling gently at the base of your lashes; this will help to add thickness. Next, pull the wand through the lashes while continuing to barely wiggle.

Let this coat sit for around 10 seconds and apply a second coat if necessary.

Finish by using a clean mascara wand or a lash comb to remove any clumps.

Growth serum

Eyelashes can take up to six months to grow back so if you’re searching for a way to give them a boost growth serums can help them to grow back visibly stronger, fuller and quicker.

Apply to clean lashes every night and you should notice your lashes growing longer and more curled in a matter of weeks but you have to stay consistent.