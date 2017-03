Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil said on Sunday that the vote law is “more important than the presidency” and it “deserves sacrifices.”

“Let no one bet on a change in our stance and threaten with the 1960 law, which has no place in the year 2017,” Bassil added.

“The FPM, the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party have agreed that the elections will not be held based on the 1960 law no matter what,” the FPM concluded by saying.