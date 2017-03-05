Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 07
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Yasmina
23:15
Yasmina
Menu
Regional News
Mar 05 2017
 shares
 shares

Somalia says 110 dead in last 48 hours due to drought

publishing date: 05/03/2017 09:22:02
episodes
Somalia says 110 dead in last 48 hours due to drought
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Some 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhoea resulting from a drought, the prime minister said on Saturday, as the area braces itself for widespread shortages of food.

In February, United Nations children's agency UNICEF said the drought in Somalia could lead to up to 270,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition this year.
advertisement


"It is a difficult situation for the pastoralists and their livestock. Some people have been hit by famine and diarrhea at the same time. In the last 48 hours 110 people died due to famine and diarrhoea in Bay region," Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire's office said in a statement.

"The Somali government will do its best, and we urge all Somalis wherever they are to help and save the dying Somalis," he said in the statement released after a meeting of a famine response committee.

In 2011, some 260,000 people starved to death due to famine in Somalia.

The country also continues to be rocked by security problems, with the capital Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government coming under regular attack from al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab.
 
 
 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact