Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Tuesday Mar. 07
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Yasmina
23:15
Yasmina
Menu
Regional News
Mar 05 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Hundreds of Iraqis struggle in muddy roads to flee Mosul as battles rage

publishing date: 05/03/2017 15:21:58
episodes
Author:
Dima Sadek
Dima Sadek
@DimaSadek
Dima Sadek
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter
Hundreds of civilians reached in the early hours of Sunday morning positions held by Iraqi forces in Mosul dodging gunfire and walking for hours along muddy and rain swept roads as battles intensify between U.S.-backed Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants.    
advertisement


Civilians have been fleeing southern districts of Mosul where Iraqi troops, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and Iranian-trained Shi'ite Muslim armed groups are waging an offensive to dislodge Islamic State fighters from the western half of the city, which has been under their control since 2014.

Iraqi forces captured the eastern side of Mosul in January after 100 days of fighting and launched their attack on the districts that lie west of the Tigris river on Feb. 19.

The battle for Mosul has killed and wounded several thousand people since it started on Oct. 17, according to aid agencies.
 
Speaking from Erbil, east of Mosul, Bastien Vigneau, the emergency director for Mosul operations at the U.N children's agency UNICEF, said on Saturday that over 100,000 children are among the 191,000 people who have been displaced from the city since October.

Among them, UNICEF identified 874 children who were unaccompanied or separated. More than half have been reunited with parents, and the rest are being taken care of by extended family, the agency said.


REUTERS
 

To watch the full report, please click on the video above.
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact