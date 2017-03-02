University Bans Phrases In Favor Of Gender-Neutral Terms

A UK university has been accused of censoring free speech for banning phrases such as “right-hand man” and “gentleman’s agreement” in favor of more comprehensive, gender neutral language.

Cardiff Metropolitan University’s revised code of practice states more suitable terms should be used where possible, adding that students should not permit their “cultural background” to affect their choice of words on campus.

“Forefathers”, “mankind” and “sportsmanship” are also on the list of 34 words and phrases to be avoided as part of efforts to “embrace cultural diversity” by the university.

Students and staff could face disciplinary procedures if they fail to obey to the language policy, but some have accused Cardiff Metropolitan of restricting their free speech, dubbing the policy as an “insulting” effort to command their choice of words.

The policy also dictates that the phrases “homosexual” and “heterosexual” should not be used as they are “laden with the values of a previous time”.

Cardiff Metropolitan University's Guide to Inclusive Language:

Term – Suggested alternative

"Best man for the job" – Best person for the job

"Businessman/woman" – Businessperson, manager, executive

"Chairman/woman" – Chair, chairperson, convenor, head

"Charwoman, cleaning lady" – Cleaner

"Craftsman/woman" – Craftsperson, craft worker

"Delivery man" – Delivery clerk, courier

"Dear Sirs" – Dear Sir/Madam (or Madam/Sir)

"Fireman" – Fire-fighter

"Forefathers" – Ancestors, forebears

"Foreman/woman" – Supervisor, head juror

"Gentleman’s agreement" – Unwritten agreement, agreement based on trust

"Girls" (for adults) – Women

"Headmaster/mistress" – Head teacher

"Housewife" – Shopper, consumer, homemaker (depends on context)

"Layman" – Lay person

"Man" or "mankind" – Humanity, humankind, human race, people

"Man" (verb) eg man the desk – Operate, staff, work at

"Man in the street", "common man" – Average/ordinary/typical citizen/person – but is there such a person?

"Man-hour" – Work-hour, labor time

"Man-made" – Artificial, manufactured, synthetic

"Manpower" – Human resources, labor force, staff, personnel, workers, workforce

"Miss/Mrs" – Ms unless a specific preference has been stated – though its common not to use titles at all these days

"Policeman/woman" – Police Officer

"Right-hand man" – Chief assistant

"Salesman/girl/woman" – Sales assistant/agent/clerk/representative/staff/worker

"Spokesman/woman" – Spokesperson, representative

"Sportsmanship" – Fairness, good humor, sense of fair play

"Steward/ess" – Airline staff, flight attendant, cabin crew

"Tax man" – Tax officer/inspector

"Waitress" – Waiter, server

"Woman doctor" (or feminine forms of nouns eg actress, poetess) – Doctor (actor, poet etc)

"Working man", "working mother/wife" – Wage-earner/taxpayer/worker

"Workman" – Worker/operative/trades person

"Workmanlike" – Efficient/proficient/skillful/thorough