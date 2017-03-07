Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 08
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Menu
Regional News
Mar 06 2017
 shares
 shares

Syrian militia says Manbij under protection of US-led alliance

publishing date: 06/03/2017 04:34:41
episodes
Syrian militia says Manbij under protection of US-led alliance
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

The northern Syrian city of Manbij is under the protection of the US-led coalition against Islamic State after an increase in "Turkish threats" against the city, a Kurdish-allied militia that controls the city said.

 

Manbij has come into renewed focus since Turkey declared it the next target of the campaign it is waging with Syrian rebels in northern Syria to keep both Islamic State and Kurdish fighters away from its border.

 

The Manbij Military Council is part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militia alliance dominated by the Kurdish YPG group which is seen by Ankara as an extension of a Kurdish group that is waging an insurgency in Turkey.

 

The Turkish government says the YPG remains in Manbij, though the YPG says it withdrew last year after the city was captured from Islamic State in an SDF assault backed by the US-led coalition.

 

In a statement released late on Sunday, the Manbij Military Council said the US-led coalition had increased its presence in Manbij and the surrounding countryside "after the increase in Turkish threats to occupy the city".

 

"We in the Manbij Military Council confirm again that Manbij and its rural areas are under the protection of the Manbij Military Council and under the care of the international coalition and its protection," the Manbij Military Council said.

 

After clashing with Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebels west of Manbij last week, the council declared a deal with Russia to hand villages at the frontline with Turkish forces to Syrian government control.

 

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is waging an insurgency in Turkey. 

 
advertisement

 
REUTERS
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact