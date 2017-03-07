Thank you!
Close
we look forward to providing you up to date news and our unique entertainment.
Wednesday Mar. 08
Live
LIVE TV
Sign in
Register
LIVE TV
Kadiyat Yousef
14:40
Kadiyat Yousef
Menu
News Bulletin Reports
Mar 06 2017
 shares
 shares

REPORT: Public secondary school teachers stage sit-in in Riad al-Solh

publishing date: 06/03/2017 05:40:44
episodes
Author:
Raneem Bou Khzam
Raneem Bou Khzam
@RaneemBouKhzam
advertisement
Subscribe to our free newsletter

Public Secondary School Teachers Association staged a sit-in Monday in Riad al-Solh Squar, during the meeting of the joint parliamentary committees held to discuss the issue of the pay scale.

 
advertisement

The protesters called for a fair and just pay scale, noting that injustice has been practiced against the public secondary schools teachers.

 

MP Ali Fayad addressed the protesters saying that they will exert efforts to support their position and grant them their rights.

 
 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
recommended for you (8)
 
 
View More
Newsletter
Sign up to receive a weekly update on top stories, breaking news and stories recommended especially for you.
Send us a photo or video
Upload your pictures or videos here
Find our App:
Play Store
Apple Store
Windows Store
Designed by Code And Theory
Built by Softimpact