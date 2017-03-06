Thank you!
Wednesday Mar. 08
Lebanon News
Mar 06 2017
President Aoun meets with France’s defense minister

publishing date: 06/03/2017 05:15:00
President Aoun meets with France’s defense minister
President Michel Aoun described the Lebanese-French relations as historical, hoping that “these relations will add to the interests of both countries.”

 
Following his meeting with French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Baabda Presidential Palace, President Aoun expressed gratitude to the support offered by France to Lebanon on all levels, mainly on the military level, hoping that this support will continue so that the Lebanese army will be capable of assuming national responsibilities, especially in terms of maintaining security and stability in the country and fighting terrorism.

 

For his part, Minister Le Drian stressed his country’s commitment to providing assistance to the Lebanese army, as promised by French President Francois Hollande during his last visit to Lebanon.
