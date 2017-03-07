REPORT: Joint committees’ session adjourned, MP Kanaan says ‘it was a good beginning’

The session of the joint parliamentary committees held on Monday to discuss the pay scale was adjourned until Tuesday to continue the discussions.

Following the session, the head of the Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan said that “today’s discussions were a good start,” hoping that the pay scale will be passed alongside the budget.

“The positive thing is that we did not return to square one, but we continued the discussions,” he stated.

For his part, MP Qassem Hashem stressed that the Development and Liberation bloc is committed to passing the pay scale, noting that the citizens will not be burdened with further taxes.

In turn, MP George Adwan said that the majority has an intention to pass the pay scale as soon as possible.