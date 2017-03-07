Thank you!
Mar 06 2017
REPORT: Joint committees’ session adjourned, MP Kanaan says ‘it was a good beginning’

publishing date: 06/03/2017
The session of the joint parliamentary committees held on Monday to discuss the pay scale was adjourned until Tuesday to continue the discussions.

 
Following the session, the head of the Finance and Budget Committee MP Ibrahim Kanaan said that “today’s discussions were a good start,” hoping that the pay scale will be passed alongside the budget.

 

“The positive thing is that we did not return to square one, but we continued the discussions,” he stated.

 

For his part, MP Qassem Hashem stressed that the Development and Liberation bloc is committed to passing the pay scale, noting that the citizens will not be burdened with further taxes.

 

In turn, MP George Adwan said that the majority has an intention to pass the pay scale as soon as possible.

 

In this regard, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil had declared that the discussions over the pay scale will be resumed from the point reached in 2014, expecting that the parliament will end the budget study by Wednesday.

 

For his part, MP George Adwan noted that work is underway to return the pay scale to the general authority, after it has been referred by Speaker Berri to the joint committees, to separate between the military personnel’s scale from the pay scale as a whole.

 

 

For more details, watch the full report in the video above 
